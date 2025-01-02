Star Trek: Lower Decks Full Series Steelbook Blu-ray Is Up for Pre-Order

Paramount+’s popular animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks came to a close last month, so it’s only natural that they would waste no time in providing a physical copy of this lovely show to fans. All five seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are now available in a Steelbook full-series Blu-ray set that you can find here on Amazon for $58.99. If you’re just missing the final season, you can pre-order that now too for $25.99 on Amazon. While there isn’t any additional information about a release date or special features just yet, you can reserve a copy now, and when the inevitable pre-order deal kicks in you’ll automatically get the discount.

Back in April of last year, Paramount+ had confirmed that Star Trek: Lower Deck would be finished after its fifth season. Fans immediately launched into action, hoping that by“ slamming socials with praise and love for the show, a new streamer would pick it up – a strategy that had been successful with another one of Paramount+’s shows: Star Trek: Prodigy. Show creator and showrunner Mike McMahan sat down with Awards Radar to talk about the end of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and how he had hoped to continue making the show indefinitely.

“For me, it’s like, I’m greedy,” McMahan says. “I would have kept making this show forever, but getting five seasons is such a miracle. It’s insane that this show even existed. Every season I felt like it was a miracle. There are grand stories I’m telling for the characters in Lower Decks. So season five feels like an amazing sendoff. It feels like the end of a chapter, but not the end of a series. I had enough time to know that it had to be special.”



For McMahan, the show might have actually come to an end. But for fans, the adventures continue….just in a different medium. Back in 2022, Star Trek: Lower Decks had its comic book debut with a three-issue print by IDW Publishing, from writer Ryan North and artist Chris Fenoglio, which apparently did well enough for IDW to want to keep the love going. Now, the U.S.S. Cerritos crew are back with a new on-going series where the adventures won’t stop. The new series is written again by Ryan North with art by Derek Charm. While the show might be over, it’s great to know that our loveable crew will still be out there, saving the universe.