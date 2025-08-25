Star Wars Black Series Anakin and Obi-Wan Lightsaber Duel Returns As Individual Figures

During San Diego Comic-Con Hasbro released an exclusive Black Series reproduction of the lightsaber battle between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In addition to the figures, it included a two-part Mustafar-inspired display stand. It was very cool, but also very limited. If you didn’t get one, we have good news!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You could spend between $200 – $300 getting an unopened version of the SDCC exclusive Anakin Skywalker vs Obi-Wan Kenobi set on eBay. However, if you can live without the stand, the Black Series figures of Anakin and Obi-Wan will be available to pre-order separately for starting on August 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available here on Amazon around that time. But that’s not all!

New Star Wars Black Series Releases / August 26th at 1pm ET pre-order at ee pre-order at Amazon

A Star Wars Black Series Shoretrooper Electronic helmet will also be available to pre-order at that time with a design based on the live-action Andor series on Disney+. Details about all three Black Series releases can be found below, and direct links will be added after the launch. Note that the prices are MSRP, but don’t be surprised to see tariff surcharges when they go live. Also, keep in mind that Hasbro will release several new Marvel Legends figures alongside these Star Wars drops.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ANAKIN SKYWALKER / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

/ $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

/ $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon Both figures 6-inch scale figures will include a lightsaber acceessory

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER ELECTRONIC HELMET / $109.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This helmet is detailed to look like a shoretrooper’s helmet from the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series on Disney+ – an impressive addition to any STAR WARS fan’s collection or adult costume Press the button on the side of the helmet to sound like a shoretrooper. Includes interior band for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Requires 3x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included).”