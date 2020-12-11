Star Wars The Black Series Archive Wave 3 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

First announced at Hasbro's PulseCon event back in September, The Black Series Archive Collection wave 3 series of figures are now available to pre-order. The wave includes the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Clone Commander Cody, Luke Skywalker (Hoth), and Han Solo (Hoth).

The Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection is billed as a greatest hits series for Hasbro's Black Series line. It includes reissues of their most popular (and hard to find) 6-inch figures with updated with their Photo Real paint technology and blister card packaging. Pre-order links for the new wave can be found below. If you want to go ahead and grab the entire wave, you can pre-order the full set in one go right here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free shipping.

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Clone Commander Cody 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Grand Admiral Thrawn 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Han Solo (Hoth) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Luke Skywalker (Hoth) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

In other Hasbro Star Wars news, Hasbro's biggest The Mandalorian release for Mando Mondays week 7 was definitely the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from their Nerf brand. You can get your pre-order in for this blaster here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99. Additional information about the blaster can be found here.

You can keep tabs on all of the new Mando Mondays releases for Star Wars: The Mandalorian right here via our master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.