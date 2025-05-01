Star Wars Day 2025: Life-Size RC Mouse Droid MSE-6 Is On The Way

In celebration of May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day 2025, The Disney Store will release a life-size, Galactic Archive Series RC replica of the MSE-6 series repair droid, or the Mouse Droid. The company first introduced the screen-accurate droid model to the press as part of a Season of the Force Star Wars event back in March, but your chance to own one is coming up fast. Here’s what you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing, official details haven’t been released, but we know that the remote control will feature front-and-back and right-to-left buttons. It will also feature LEDs and movie movie-accurate sounds. You can take a closer look in the teaser image featured below, and be ready to grab one starting on May the 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store. Get there early as a queue is likely as are quick sellouts. Additional information will be added to this article if and when it becomes available before the launch.

Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series / Launches May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET See At the Disney Store

MSE-6 series repair droids made their first appearance in the first ever Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. They were used by many for spaceship cleaning and maintenance, but most commonly seen on Imperial ships on-screen. MSE-6 droids were also useful for delivering messages or items across an Imperial ship.

According to the documentary Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy, the droid was tested by production designers and given the affectionate name “baby box.” I can see myself getting one and naming it the same thing. If the designers thought it should be named baby box, then baby box it shall be.

Ahead of the official Star Wars Day 2025 celebration, make sure to check out all the new offerings that Disney has in store. One of the options is a re-release of last year’s Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game, a replica of the on-screen holographic chess game that Chewy and R2-D2 play. While not holographic, the replica comes pretty close to the on-screen magic by using translucent pieces and lights that shine through them and really bring the game to life. Just be careful, and avoid playing with any uber competitive Wookies.



