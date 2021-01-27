Star Wars Postage Stamps Revealed By US Postal Service

The US Postal Service has revealed a new set of Star Wars stamps focusing on the droids from that galaxy far, far away. The set includes 10 character-inspired stamps featuring droids from across the franchise's entire history. Those droids include IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a gonk droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and Chopper. Each droid is set against a background representing a setting from the Star Wars universe. Choosing droids as the theme is intended as a nod to Lucasfilm and Disney's efforts to support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning through the continuing collaboration between Star Wars: Force for Change and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST.

Lucasfilm is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. Greg Breeding designed the stamps. William Gicker was the art director. Additional details about the new Star Wars droids-inspired stamp collection, including a release date, are coming later this year. Keep reading to see the new stamps for yourself

What do you think of the new Star Wars droids stamp set? Let us know in the comments section.