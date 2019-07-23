The Star Wars Kenner Retro Action Figure Collection is Back

Much to the delight of longtime Star Wars fans, Hasbro unveiled a re-release of classic Kenner Star Wars figures at Toy Fair 2019 back in February as part of a new Retro Collection line. These 3.75-inch figures look just like the ones that were released in the late ’70s, but you won’t have to pay a fortune for them (or feel guilty about taking them out of their packaging).

Hasbro’s Star Wars Kenner Retro Collection of figures includes Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, a Stormtrooper, and Han Solo. They were available as a Target exclusive earlier this year but quickly sold out. However, your second chance to grab them is happening right now. You can pre-order the entire collection as a case set right here for $63.99. Note that a Grand Moff Tarkin figure from the series exists and it’s available exclusively as part of a re-release of the ’77 board game Star Wars: Escape From Death Star. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now with a released date slated for September 1st. Finally, the former Target exclusive Vintage Collection Han Solo (Stormtrooper) figure is also back and available to pre-order here.

In related news, Hasbro revealed the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, and it’s been selling like crazy. As with other Black Series prop helmet releases, it’s a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. At the time of writing you can still pre-order The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet right here for $119.99 with free shipping slated for May.

The second big San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars reveal from Hasbro is this spectacular The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure, which joins their new 8-inch HyperReal line. As the name suggests, HyperReal figures are Hasbro’s attempt to develop action figures that are as close to flesh and blood (and cyborg bits) as possible. To enhance the effect, the figures include fabric costuming, an interior skeleton structure / hyper articulation for lifelike posing, multiple hands, and detailed accessories.

The Black Series HyperReal Luke Skywalker figure is available to pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for May. It joins the HyperReal Darth Vader figure that’s slated to arrive this month. The official description for the Luke Skywalker HyperReal figure reads:

“Featuring super realistic detailing and articulation, along with an exterior skin and interior skeletal structure for seamless posing, STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HYPERREAL figures let fans recreate galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the STAR WARS entertainment that includes the STAR WARS comics, movies, and animated series. This highly detailed LUKE SKYWALKER figure captures the minute physical features of the imposing character inspired by STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. This figure features movie-inspired detail, interior skeletal structure with seamless joints, and 28 points of hyper-articulation for realistic posing that allow fans to create almost lifelike poses and scenes for display in their collection. Includes figure, 13 accessories, and figure stand.”

