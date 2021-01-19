Star Wars Hoth Luke Skywalker Pop With Pin Is the First Funko Fair 2021 Exclusive

The 10-day Funko Fair 2021 Pop figure extravaganza is underway, and the theme of Day 1 is Star Wars! We also have our very first Funko Pop exclusive from the event - Luke Skywalker in his Hoth gear. What's more, it comes with a matching Pop Pin.

Pre-orders for the Luke Skywalker (Hoth) with Pin Funko Pop bundle are live here on Amazon for $14.99. This is an Amazon exclusive, so reserve one while you can. You won't be charged until it ships around the launch date of March 10th. Note that several additional Star Wars Funko Pop waves are expected before Day 1 of Funko Fair 2021 is in the books. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases here via our Funko Fair master list.

The Luke Skywalker Pop follows the Funko Fair debut of the very first Funko Pop keychains in the Star Wars lineup. The wave includes keychains for classic characters like Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO, a Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. It also includes Pop keychains based on characters from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian such as Mando, IG-11, Moff Gideon, and, of course Baby Yoda. Pre-orders for all of the new Star Wars Pop keychains can be found here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

Funko also debuted a collection of The Mandalorian Mystery Minis that include blind box figures of Baby Yoda, Mando, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, Kuiil and more. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth in random 4-packs and a display case with 12 packs.

