Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Replicas are 30% Off

Hasbro's The Black Series Force FX Lightsabers are top-of-the-line replicas with a metal hilt and fun features like light and sound effects. They have a price tag to match with most models running in the $215 to $250 range, but GameStop is currently running a sale on three Force FX Lightsabers that drop the price down to $149.99.

You can shop GameStop's The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber sale right here (along with their other Deal of the Day offerings). Eligible models include Count Dooku's lightsaber from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Asajj Ventress from The Clone Wars, and Kit Fisto from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Note that Hasbro's Darksaber Force FX Lightsaber replica from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is all the rage right now. You can find more details on the release right here.

In other Hasbro Star Wars news, Disney's Mando Mondays merch releases for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 recently wrapped up with the re-release of the 3.75-inch scale Boba Fett Slave 1 The Vintage Collection vehicle.

One of the big developments for Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) returning from the dead. The iconic character is even getting a spinoff on Disney Plus entitled The Book of Boba Fett. He's still flying the Slave I in the series, though The Vintage Collection release is based on the ship as it appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It even comes with Han Solo in carbonite.

Additional features include an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory. Naturally, the packaging features original Kenner branding.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Slave 1 Vehicle are available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with free shipping. The Vintage Collection Slave I was first released back in February at Toy Fair 2020, but sold out quickly at most retailers.

You can check out all of Disney's biggest Mando Mondays merch releases right here via our master list.

