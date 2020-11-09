Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Electronic Helmet Replica Launches for Mando Monday

Today, November 9th, is the third week of Disney's Mando Mondays merch event series which features brand new merch celebrating the second season of their hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It seems as though the crown jewel of this week's event is Hasbro's Black Series electronic helmet, which is a full-scale, wearable replica inspired by Mando's armor.

The helmet features a removable tactical light and red interior lights that can be activated when the helmet is upside-down in addition to the highly detailed design, interior padding, and adjustable fit. Pre-orders for the helmet will be live starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today here on Amazon (the link will be inactive until launch time) and here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99.

The Mandalorian Black Series helmet follows a traditional Boba Fett and Prototype armor Boba Fett electronic helmet, which featured flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD). Unfortunately, the Boba Fett version is sold out at this point (see on eBay), but you can still score the prototype version on backorder here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99.

Additional images of The Mandalorian Black Series Electronic Helmet are available below. You can keep tabs on all of the new Mando Mondays releases via our master list.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

