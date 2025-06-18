SteelSeries x CS2 Dragon Lore Gear Is Real and It’s As Glorious As You Imagined

If you’ve ever stared longingly at a $15,000 AWP Dragon Lore skin in Counter-Strike and thought, “Wish I could touch that,” well, today’s your lucky day. SteelSeries and Valve just dropped a limited-edition collab that turns one of CS2’s most legendary flexes into actual, real-world gaming gear. And no, this isn’t another April Fool’s joke, it’s very real and very up for preorder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SteelSeries Dragon Lore Mouse and Mouse Pad Pre-order Mouse Mousepad

For the first time ever, the iconic Dragon Lore design has leapt out of Cobblestone and landed on two pieces of hardware that won’t require a trade-up contract or an unboxing stream. We’re talking about a wireless gaming mouse and a QcK XXL mousepad, both decked out in that familiar gold-dragon fire-breathing glory, priced at $149.99 and $49.99 respectively. So, get ready to play breathtaking games with premium gear.

The Dragon Lore Mouse Looks Good and Works Better

Limited Edition SteelSeries Aerox 3 Gaming Mouse 18,000 DPI

200 Hours battery

Dual wireless mode

80 million clicks durability Pre-order now

This custom wireless gaming mouse is inspired by the ultra-rare skin that’s caused more Reddit fights than any patch notes ever could. SteelSeries based it on the Aerox 3 Wireless, but redesigned the chassis and triggers for this exclusive drop. Whether you want to conquer terrorists with your team or play a single player game, this mouse will make you look good while doing it. It’s basically a collector’s item you can sweat on.

Key specs you should know:

18,000 DPI TrueMove Air sensor (co-developed with PixArt) for pixel-perfect aim

(co-developed with PixArt) for pixel-perfect aim Up to 200 hours of battery life and no, that’s not a typo

and no, that’s not a typo Dual wireless modes : gaming-grade 2.4GHz or Bluetooth for flexibility

: gaming-grade 2.4GHz or Bluetooth for flexibility 80 million click durability because yes, you will rage-click

because yes, you will rage-click Custom Dragon Lore finish that says “I clutch rounds and look good doing it”.

It’s everything you want from a high-end wireless mouse. It’s fast, light, accurate and now it looks like it came straight from the armory and it will help you win in your favorite games.

The XXL Mousepad: A Shrine to the Dragon

QcK XXL Dragon Lore Mousepad QcK micro-woven cloth

Non-slip rubber base

2 mm thickness Pre-order now

No gamer truly ascends until they’ve upgraded from a tiny coaster mousepad to something that could double as a tablecloth. The QcK XXL Dragon Lore edition is 900mm of glorious surface space. Your keyboard, mouse, phone, and emotional baggage can all comfortably fit.

What you’re getting:

Legendary QcK micro-woven cloth for smooth, consistent glide

for smooth, consistent glide Optimized for low and high DPI setups

Non-slip rubber base (important when you’re about to ace with 3 HP left)

(important when you’re about to ace with 3 HP left) Premium print of the Dragon Lore skin, it’s not just slapping a logo on it, this thing is legit

Order the Limited Edition Mouse and Pad

If you’ve spent years watching CS:GO cases open with nothing but blues in sight, now’s your redemption arc. Preorders are live at SteelSeries.com, with a launch date of July 1, 2025.

For fans of Counter-Strike and owners of dangerously clean desk setups, this collab is both fan service and function. Just like the original Dragon Lore skin, this collection won’t be around forever, and no, you can’t unlock it by playing Dust II for 500 hours. So if you’re ready to wield the power of the dragon, now’s the time to click “preorder” before someone with faster reflexes beats you to it.