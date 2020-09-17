Studio Ghibli SteelBook Blu-rays Add Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky

If you've been collecting the new Studio Ghibli SteelBook Blu-rays from GKIDS and Shout Factory, there are two big new additions to add to your library. Hayao Miyazaki's masterpieces Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky are now up for pre-order.

You can pre-order Spirited Away here on Amazon for $21.99 and Castle in the Sky here on Amazon for $26.98. Both will arrive on December 15th, and you won't be charged until they ship. You'll also get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Links to the other Studio Ghibli SteelBook Blu-rays in the collection can be found below.

On a related note, BoxLunch recently launched an exclusive fashion collection for Studio Ghibli fans that includes some seriously stunning styles. The designs are inspired by classic films like Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

You can shop the Studio Ghibli fashion collection here at BoxLunch (many of the items are 25% off at the time of writing). Inside that link you'll find everything from button-up tops to backpacks to hoodies in sizes for both adults and kids with some fun toys and accessories mixed in.

