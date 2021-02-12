Super Mario-Themed Nintendo Switch Console Is Available Now

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo's celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise continues today February 12th, with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch console. If you want to get your hands on the console, here's what you need to know...

The new Nintendo Switch console features a red and blue color scheme and a free, matching carrying case that's adorned with Mario icons. It's priced at the standard $299.99. Some retailers put the console up last night and it sold out quickly, but they were in stock here at Best Buy at the time of writing. Keep tabs on the following links for restocks:

"We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of this morning's announcements. "Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures."

As for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, it's an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U. Players can take on the role of iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad and play with friends and famiy via online and local co-op gameplay. The Bowser's Fury addition to the game will likely be the big draw here, especially after the aforementioned reveal of a skyscraper-sized Bowser. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.