The Dumpster Fire Vinyl Figure Lights Up for 2020

The original Dumpster Fire vinyl toy from 100% Soft launched in December of 2019 when the state of the world was only mostly terrible. Clearly, the toy of our times needed an upgrade when 2020 went next level. Enter the Dumpster Fire vinyl figure version 2.0. It features an LED light with a flickering flame!

Indeed, the soothing, flickering light of adorable little Dumpster Fire combined with its cute smile will feel like hope. Not smelling like hot garbage is also a plus. It's touch activated with a 1-hour auto shut-off. And don't worry when the battery dies - all you need to do is pop in three AAAs to get it going again.

Pre-orders for the Dumpster Fire figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $28 with shipping slated for January. Hopefully, things will be looking up by then. The original figure can also be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $22. The next batch arrives in September.

On a related note, Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars have been a popular way to countdown the days to Christmas over the last couple of years, so we're surprised that it took this long to get a version based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. After all, The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of Funko's go-to licenses, with wave after wave of new Pop figures launching each year.

The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar includes 24 Pocket Pop mini-figures, most of which are going to be a surprise since only Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein are pictured here. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $39.96. This will likely be one of the most popular advent calendars for the upcoming holiday season, so lock one down while you can. It arrives on September 30th, so we suppose you could use it for Halloween as well. You certainly wouldn't be alone in thinking that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie.

