The Fearsome Jackalope Gets a Funko Pop

The Jackalope is a mythical creature said to be a hybrid of a jackrabbit and an antelope that lurks in the forests of Western North America thirsting for blood. Legend also has it that these fearsome creatures can be lured with whiskey and can imitate the human voice. Indeed, a lot of people have said a lot of things about the Jackalope over the years.

Is there any truth to the myth? There’s a whole lot of questionable taxidermy out West, that’s for sure. All we know is, if you encounter a drunken Jackalope out in the wild, you had better run like your life depends on it – because it does. It’s better to stay safe and get one of the adorable new Jackalope Pop figures in Funko‘s Pop Myths lineup. It’s available via the Funko Shop for $15. You can find other Pop Myths figures right here. Funko’s available lineup includes Minotaur, Gnome, and Medusa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, a Monty Python and The Holy Grail Rabbit of Caerbannog plush is almost here! The Killer Rabbit plush measures 13-inches long and 6-inches tall with big bloody fangs. You can pre-order one here for only $24.99 with shipping slated for July.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.