The First McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic Figure Pre-Orders Launch This Week

On the heels of the trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie, a wave of Mortal Kombat action figures have been announced from McFarlane Toys, this time as part of their new Mortal Kombat Klassic line. As the name suggests, the new figures are inspired by the first games in the franchise, Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Mortal Kombat III, with details and designs matching the classic characters.

If the upcoming movie has you feeling nostalgic for ’90s style Mortal Kombat, then this wave is for you. The collection starts with 7-inch scale figures of Liu Kang, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero. Their bright-colored outfits definitely stand-out, and I have to say, the face molds look pretty well done. You can take a closer look via the teaser images below. If you want to add them to your collection, they’ll be available to pre-order on Friday, August 8, at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. If that’s the case, direct links will be added to the list below after the launch. Stay tuned for updates.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Wave 1 Liu Kang 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – See on Amazon / Walmart

Mortal Kombat Klassic Wave 1 Scorpion 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – See on Amazon / Walmart

Mortal Kombat Klassic Wave 1 Sub-Zero 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – See on Amazon / Walmart

Mortal Kombat II Trailer

That’s right, Mortal Kombat II will soon be in a theater near you. In October, the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat will finally be here, and it’ll feature the tournament that fans have been waiting for. The new trailer confirms Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) as our main character, and it seems as though it will be in the spirit of the games with elaborate fatalities galore. So, get hype for the next addition to the Mortal Kombat series, which is a long time coming thanks to Hollywood strikes delaying production. However, the good news is that a third movie will likely be released to complete the trilogy if everything goes as planned.

Mortal Kombat II hits theaters on October 24th, 2025.



