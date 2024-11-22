The Funko Pop Black Friday Sale Is On

Black Friday week is officially on, and deals on Funko Pop figures are happening all over the place, most notably right here at the Funko Shop. At the time of writing they’re offering up to 70% off a collection that includes thousands of figures from every fandom imaginable (shipping is free on orders $65+). But that’s only the beginning.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There are several other places where Funko Pop Black Friday deals can be had this week. These places include the following:
- Hot Topic Black Friday – 30% to 50% off Funko Pops
- BoxLunch Black Friday – 30% to 50% off Funko Pops
- Amazon Black Friday – Huge discounts on nearly 1000 Funko items
- GameStop Black Friday – $10 Funko Pops
- Entertainment Earth Black Friday – $10 to $50 off orders of $100 – $300 / All Funko items are eligible
You can keep track of all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. The big release this week was the first collection of Pop figures inspired by The Disney Channel animated series The Owl House. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. The collection includes the following figures:
- Disney’s The Owl House Luz Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: The main character of The Owl House, when she isn’t busy fighting evil Demons or monsters, she’s enjoying time with her friends.
- Disney’s The Owl House Amity Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: A student at Hexside, Amity is a powerful abomination expert who helps her friends through tough positions.
- Disney’s The Owl House Eda Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Eda Clawthorne or The Owl Lady!
- Disney’s The Owl House King Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Eda’s son and Luz’s best friend, this demon-turned-Titan is ready to go home with you.