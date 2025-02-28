The Loyal Subjects and Hasbro Reveal Toy Fair First Look at M.A.S.K. Toy Line (Exclusive)

Play video

The Loyal Subjects (TLS) has been teasing a big return for M.A.S.K., and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the long-awaited debut. In collaboration with Hasbro, The Loyal Subjects is launching a brand new M.A.S.K. toy line inspired by the 1985 original series just in time for the franchise’s 40th anniversary, and the first release in the line is the M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit (MDU), which you can check out in the image below.

The Mobile Defense Unit includes the iconic big rig truck, which includes a mobile command center complete with a missile launcher. There are also weapon effects on the sides and what looks to be an extendable battering ramp on the front, as well as the trailer that becomes its own separate vehicle. The vehicle also comes with action figures of Matt Trakker and Bruce Sato, and you can check them all out in the image below.

“We’re so pumped to finally reveal our initial M.A.S.K. collection! We’ve put a lot of love into making sure these toys stay true to the original while bringing that classic magic into the modern day,” said Jonathan Cathey, CEO and Founder of The Loyal Subjects. “Fans are going to love the attention to detail and high quality, including the conversions to battle modes!”

The first wave of M.A.S.K. releases will include the MDU, Condor, Thunderhawk, and High Tech Helicopter, and each one will be paired with their action figure pilot as well as unique enhancements and projectile features. Each release will honor the original toys with classic inspired packaging and consumer-applied labels, and the figures and vehicles will also include modern enhancements like increased figure pose-ability, foot pegs on the vehicles, blast effects, and more. You can find the official description of the new M.A.S.K. 40th Anniversary toy line below.

Throughout the mid-80s, the M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) television series wowed audiences with 75 action-packed episodes following the namesake special task force led by Matt Tracker as it battled V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem). The Loyal Subjects and Hasbro are celebrating the 40th anniversary of M.A.S.K. with a collectible toy line that captures everything that made M.A.S.K. such a legendary, pop culture-defining franchise.

The Loyal Subjects’ M.A.S.K. toy line will be available for pre-order in partnership with BigBadToyStore starting on July 1st, and expanded distribution will begin on September 2nd in the US and internationally.

Are you excited for the return of M.A.S.K.? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!