SDCC 2024: The Loyal Subjects Reveals TMNT, Strawberry Shortcake, and More Exclusives

The Loyal Subjects are ready for San Diego Comic-Con with a big lineup of exclusives for fans to add to their collections, and we’ve collected everything you need to know about those releases in one handy place. The Loyal Subjects SDCC 2024 roster will feature three beloved franchises, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rainbow Brite, and Strawberry Shortcake. Each franchise will include from three to five exclusives to pick up at SDCC, ranging from action figures to pins to dolls. These releases will all be available at The Loyal Subjects’ booth at SDCC, but several are also up for pre-order on Amazon and BigBadToyStore, and some highlights include the Jennika Battle Ready figure, Metalhead and Donatello 2-Pack, Moonglow doll, and Plum Pudding doll, though you can check out all of the big releases at Comic-Con on the next slide.

Rainbow Brite

For the Rainbow Brite fans, there will be a 12-inch Moonglow doll that brings back one of the rarest characters in the franchise. This will be a limited edition item, and will also come with a Rainbow Brite sticker sheet with 7 stickers. There’s also the adorable Sprite Collector set that features 7 Cheebee Sprites in one pack, including I.Q., Hammy, Lucky, Champ, O.J., Spark, and Romeo. Rounding things out is the 4-Pack Glitter Pin Set, which features Rainbow Brite, Twink, Tickled Pink, and Stormy.

Strawberry Shortcake

For Strawberry Shortcake, fans can pick up a limited edition classic version of Strawberry Shortcake, which is a throwback to the original doll from the 80’s. The trademark Strawberry scented hair is accounted for, and fans can also interchange all of the outfits and accessories between the other dolls in the line. There’s also Plum Pudding, who includes four surprise accessories and the same interchangeable outfits. Fans can also pick up the 5-Pack Berry Besties Collector Set, which comes with 5 Cheebee Glitter Berry Besties that include Strawberry Shortcake, Orange Blossom, Lemon Meringue, Huckleberry Pie, and Raspberry Tart. Finally there’s the 4-Pack Glitter Pin Set, which features Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Meringue, Orange Blossom, and Blueberry Muffin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Moving into the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there’s one of the coolest offerings at the show with the BST AXN Transforming Metalhead Glow in the Dark and Donatello 2-Pack. Metalhead transforms into vehicle mode and also glows in the dark, and the set also features a host of other accessories and an alternate portrait. Then there’s the Battle Ready Jennika figure, with a darker colorway, a removable black cape, and alternate head portraits. There’s also the Comic Noir Foot Elite figure, which features two head portraits and multiple weapons.

There’s also a Dark Leonardo Battle Ready figure that features alternate portraits, additional weapons, and the black bandana for this twisted version of Leonardo. Speaking of being twisted, there will also be Shredder The Dreamer figure as part of the collection, which will feature a helmet-les portrait and a host of weapons for Shredder to battle the Turtles with.

The Loyal Subjects SDCC Exclusives List

Let us know which ones you'll be picking up at Comic-Con, and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

