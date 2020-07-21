The Mandalorian, Dragon Ball Z, and Friends Get Handy SDCC 2020 Exclusive Bag Clips

Bag clips aren't particularly exciting, but they are handy for potato chips, cereal, bulk food items and so on. Odds are you have a few stashed away in your kitchen drawer right now, and they're probably the generic dollar store variety. Granted, this is all you need in a bag clip, but if you happen to be a superfan of The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda especially), Dragon Ball Z, and / or the Friends TV series, there are some fun San Diego Comic-Con 2020 exclusive bag clips for you spend too much money on.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian set features fancy, 3D figural bag clips of The Mandalorian, The Child (aka Baby Yoda), and IG-11. The Dragon Ball Z version features Goku, a Dragon Ball, and Piccolo. The Friends set includes Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Turkey Joey, Phoebe, and the Friends logo. Fans will recognize the '80s style of the Friends set, which is a nice touch.

Pre-orders for the SDCC 2020 exclusive bag clip sets are available via the following Entertainment Earth links with shipping slated for August:

As you probably know, San Diego Comic-Con is taking place this year as Comic-Con@Home, which kicks off tomorrow, July 22nd and runs through the 26th. You can keep tabs on all of the exclusives that you can get from the show right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.