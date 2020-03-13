The Office Dwight as Recyclops and Flocked Pokemon Funko Pops Are Set to Launch at Walmart

It was only a matter of time before Dwight Schrute’s Recyclops Earth Day alter-ego was added to Funko‘s The Office Pop figure lineup – though, we can’t help but notice that it’s made from a vinyl plastic. Still, this is one of the best shared exclusive Pops on tap for ECCC 2020 / Virtual Con, and it’s launching tonight March 12th – 13th. Here’s how to get one…

The Dwight Schrute as Recyclops Funko Pop figure will be available here at Walmart starting at precisely 12:01 am EST (9:01 pm PST) tonight, March 12th – 13th. It will be joined by a Pokemon Charmander (Flocked) exclusive, which you can grab right here. The ECCC 2020 con-only versions of these Pop figures will be available here at the Funko Shop starting at 10am EST (7am PST) on March 13th. The only difference between the retailer shared exclusives and the con-only shared exclusives will be a sticker on the box – and the latter will probably be much harder to get.

The Recyclops Funko Pop follows a big wave of new The Office Pop figures that were released last month for New York Toy Fair. You can find those Pop figures right here.

The Charmander Pop figure is one of two flocked Pokemon Pop figures that are launching for ECCC 2020 / Virtual Con. The second is Bulbasaur, and will be hitting Amazon tonight (again, it should arrive around midnight EST). You can find details on all of the exclusive Pop figures released for the show via our master list.

