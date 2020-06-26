The Office Dwight Holding Princess Unicorn Funko Pop is Finally Here

Funko's Pop figure of Dwight Schrute holding a Princess Unicorn toy was first announced at NY Toy Fair as a Funko Shop exclusive alongside a large wave of The Office Pop figures way back in February. It's been a long wait, but Funko is finally getting around to selling it. However, you'll need to be quick to grab one.

The Office Dwight Holding Princess Unicorn Funko Pop will be available to order here at Funko.com starting at 11am PT (2pm ET) today, June 26th. There's a good chance this one will sell out, so be there at launch. The Pop figure is based on Dwight's successful plan to hoard popular Princess Unicorn toys and sell them at a profit to desperate Christmas shoppers (amusingly, this figure will likely end up on eBay at a markup). It isn't the only bit of The Office merch you should have on your radar right now though...

Fisher-Price The Office Little People figures includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note. It's never to early to get your kids started on The Office, though it's pretty safe to say that adults will enjoy these the most.

Pre-orders for The Office Figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. While you're there, you might want to pick up another bit of new family-friendly The Office merch...

The classic UNO card game from Mattel is getting a makeover that's based on NBC's iconic comedy series The Office! Indeed, you can avoid work like a true Dunder Mifflin employee by joining Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight in a version of UNO that highlights scenes from the show and includes Kevin's Famous Chili rule. Naturally, this involves dropping all of the cards that you worked so hard to prepare.

The Office version of UNO is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $5.99 with shipping slated for July.

The Office first debuted on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons, ending its run in 2013 after 201 episodes. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix where it has gained a whole new following of fans. The series will remain on Netflix through the end of 2020 and then, in 2021 will move to NBC Universal's upcoming Peacock streaming service. NBCU paid over $500 million in order to gain the streaming rights for the series.

