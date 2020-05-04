The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is 20% off for Star Wars Day

Happy Star Wars Day! If you're planning on a movie marathon to celebrate, you have several options right now. You can find all of the Star Wars films streaming on Disney+ - including The Rise of Skywalker. You can also own all of the Star Wars films on digital for $9.99. A third option is the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set, which is a Best Buy exclusive that's on sale for the first time ever for Star Wars Day. You can grab it here for $199.99 (20% off) until the end of the day - or until they sell out.

The Skywalker Saga Blu-ray box set includes all 9 films in 4K UHD Blu-ray, and Digital plus a kitchen sink of bonus content on a grand total of 27-discs. Additional features include special packaging that's adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art and a letter from Mark Hamill. If you aren't interested in the set, you can still read the letter here. You'll be glad you did.

