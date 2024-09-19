Crocs Batmobile Clogs: Here's Where You Can Still Get Them

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Batmobile Crocs Classic Clogs )

This year's Batman Day will be extra special as it coincides with the 85th anniversary of the character that first appeared in 1939's Detective Comics #27. Naturally, new product releases will be part of the festivities, and the two hottest releases will undoubtedly be the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Barbie dolls and these Batmobile clogs from Crocs that are inspired by Michael Keaton's ride in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film. The clogs officially went live at the Crocs website on September 16th and sold out of most sizes quickly. However, you can still score a pair if you know where to look.

Below you'll find a list of retailers that have Crocs Batmobile Classic Clog in stock at the time of writing priced at the standard $69.99. This is a limited edition release, so we expect these retailers to sell out of their own stock sooner rather than later. Note that Crocs Batman Batmobile Classic Clogs are made for adults and come with 2 Jibbitz chamrs of the '89 Batmobile and the bat symbol.

Batman To Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Following Batman Day 2024 on Sept. 21st, Warner Bros. Discovery will continue the festivities with a fan activation coinciding with the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Sept. 26th. In collaboration with Funko, the all-day fan event at the Funko Hollywood store (6201 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028) will host a one-hour meet and greet and signing with Jim Lee from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Along with his role as the CCO of DC, Lee is known for penciling such titles as Batman, including the Batman: Hush storyline, All Star Batman and Robin, The Boy Wonder, and the Geoff Johns-scripted New York Times bestseller, Justice League

Batman is just the 20th fictional character (and the first superhero) to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, Batman joins a list of honorees that includes Tim Burton (director, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns), Maggie Gyllenhaal (star of 2008's The Dark Knight), and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman and Justice League).