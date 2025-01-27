This Mega Man X Action Figure Is a Limited Edition Exclusive

Ah, the ’90s. A decade that held some of the best childhood memories. A decade filled with new and exciting toys, movies, video games and more. Well, Threezero is here to remind us of those feelings we had back then with one very special video game character… Mega Man! Straight from his appearance in the Mega Man X video game series comes this fantastic-looking, limited edition Mega Man X with Victory Effect MDLX action figure.

The figure stands at 4.75-inches tall and features 34 points of articulation, tons of accessories, and a combination of metal and engineering plastic parts that are designed to make it more satisfyingly poseable and sturdy. The figure is exclusive to Entertainment Earth, and is available to pre-order here, priced at $44.99 with an arrival estimated for April 2025. Read below for more details.

Mega Man X with Victory Effect MDLX Action Figure – $44.99 / Stands nearly 4 3/4-inches tall. Includes 2x interchangeable faceplates, 1 piece of the X-Buster forearm, interchangeable with either the left or right forearm, and 1 Charge Shot effect piece to attach to the tip of the X-Buster, 2x of interchangeable open hands and fists. Magnets are built into each of MDLX X’s feet, enabling him to adhere to metal surfaces. Included with this Exclusive version is 1x Victory Effect accessory that can be attached to X’s helmet. / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth

Capcom Aims to Bring Back “Dormant IPs”

Capcom, the Japanese video game company responsible for creating Mega Man X and many others, announced at the 2024 Game Awards that they’d be looking back in the vault for their next game. In a press release that was published to their site on December 13th 2024, Capcom announced their plans.

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above [Onimusha Way of the Sword and Okami], in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles,” the press release reads.

Capcom has a long history of games that it could pull on, and Mega Man remains one of the most popular to choose. For now, at least we know more Capcom will be coming soon!



