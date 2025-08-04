This Piranha Plant Webcam Brings Mario Madness To Your Switch 2 Setup For Cheap

It finally happened. Nintendo gave us a webcam shaped like a Piranha Plant, and somehow, it’s both completely awesome looking and surprisingly useful. It’s also fairly affordable thanks to a big sale that’s happening right now. The officially licensed HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 is now just $39.99, down from its original $59.99 price here on Amazon and Walmart. If you’ve ever wanted to FaceTime your friends with the literal mouth of a Mario villain, this is your moment.

And it’s not just for show. The Piranha Plant camera works in TV, tabletop, and handheld modes, capturing 30fps video at 640 x 480 resolution. The flexible neck lets you pose it like a Smash Bros taunt, while the chomping mouth doubles as a privacy shutter. It plugs in via USB-C and even includes a weighted stand and adapter, so you can mount it on your Switch 2, TV, or desk. It’s part gaming gadget, part shelf prop, and all kinds of Nintendo weirdness in the best way.

Chat With Your Friends Through the Nintendo Piranha Plant

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 640 x 480 Resolution

30 FPS Frame Rate

85 Degree Viewing Angle

33% Discount ($39.99) Get it on amazon get it on walmart

This isn’t just for Zoom cosplay. The Piranha Plant camera is fully compatible with Switch 2’s online chat features, letting you hop into video calls during gameplay or use it in supported games with video capture features. Whether you’re trading Pokémon with friends, teaming up in Splatoon 4, or arguing about strategy in Mario Party Superstars 2, you can now do it with your face front and center inside a plant pot.

The built-in clip attaches securely to your TV if you want a classic webcam experience. But if you’re on the go, you can connect it directly to the Switch 2 in portable mode, turning your handheld console into a mini video chat station. It’s perfect for players who travel, stream, or want to see friends while gaming even if the conversation is occasionally interrupted by an animated vine with teeth.

Why You’ll Use It More Than You Think

Is it necessary? No. But neither is dressing like Mario in Animal Crossing or collecting 42 Joy-Con colors. That’s kind of the point. The HORI Piranha Plant Camera is part webcam, part collectible, and all-in on that Nintendo charm.

And it opens up some fun, creative opportunities. Use it for video calls during Switch 2 online play, record reaction clips with the plant’s mouth acting as a goofy filter, or just keep it perched next to your Mario Kart racing wheel as part of your themed gaming setup. If you’re already deep in the Nintendo ecosystem, this might be the most fun little addition to your desk since the Nendoroid Pikachu.

