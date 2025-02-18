Threezero G.I. Joe Baroness Sixth-Scale Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Threezero is continuing their G.I. Joe FigZero lineup with the Baroness, which features the villain in an all-black fabric outfit with a mesh texture and armor pieces. As you might expect, it also comes with a ton of accessories including interchangeable hands, weapons, and her signature glasses. In 1/6 scale, she stands at around 12-inches tall with 35 points of articulation.

It’s a pretty fantastic figure, and we like that they went the extra mile with a “breathable” mesh-style texture on the outfit along with some weathering, though some might prefer a sleeker look. If you like what you see you can get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $159.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for October (you won’t be charged until it ships). Note that other figures in the Threezero G.I. Joe lineup are on backorder or sold out at EE, so you’ll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below along with a gallery of images.

1x Tactical outfit

1x Glasses

1x Shoulder pads

1x Forearm Armor

1x Tactical utility belt

1x Knee pads

1x Tactical leg armor with heel

1x Chest armor

1x Sub Machine gun

1x Assault Rifle

1x Tactical Knife with sheath

1x Pistol with holster

4x Pairs of interchangeable hands

More G.I. Joe News

Woud Jon M. Chu return for another GI. Joe movie? Don’t rule it out. ComicBook’s Chris Killian asked the Snake Eyes director (and now Wicked director) Jon M. Chu if he would be up for doing another G.I. Joe film in the future. Luckily for us, he doesn’t really shut the idea down.

“G.I Joe, I’m in Wicked world right now. I mean I love the GI Joe World, Snake Eyes, all those people. Henry Golding, I loved his version of Snake Eyes,” Cho said. “Um, you never know. You never know, but right now I still got movie two to go to and I um, my Joe is Fiyero.”

While good news that Cho has good feelings for his Snake Eyes film and star Henry Golding, fans are going to have to just wait to see what happens with GI Joe’s big screen future.