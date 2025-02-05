ThunderCats Funko Pops Are Back

Get ready to take a step back to the 80s, as the latest drop from Funko comes straight from Third Earth…ThunderCats! Funko’s ThunderCats lineup returns after a long absense with fan-favorite heroes and villains, like Lion-O and Wilykat & Wilykit, plus the main big bad, Mumm-Ra! If you’re one who enjoys variation, then you’ll love that this drop also includes a Pop Ride and a Pop Town: Panthro with his Thundertank and Lion-O with the Cat Lair. If you’re already imagining what they’ll look like on your shelf, then you can head here to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. The Pops are set to launch today, February 5th at 12pm ET, and direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ThunderCats Live-Action Movie

Adam Wingard, director of movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, You’re Next, and Netflix’s Death Note, had previously been attached to a live-action ThunderCats project. Back in March of last year, Wingard met with Screenrant to discuss his new movie Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, and Thundercats just happen to come up.

“My version is going to be 100% the ’80’s version. I’ve seen the rebooted anime one, but if I’m honest, the 80’s one that’s what Thundercats is to me, and that’s what I’d be creating. When I was in high school, I was so into Thundercats that I wrote this 270-something-page screenplay, like a hand-written screenplay on it. It was my biggest dream growing up, to make a Thundercat’s movie, and so, here I am with the ability to actually do that. I’m still kind of fulfilling that dream.”

Wingard continued to say that he wanted to bring the classic versions of the character to the screen without changing who they are and why fans love them.

“When that dream started, it was well before the anime version, so that’s why. That’s what I know, and that’s the vibe. I’m trying to do it, and if Thundercats ends up happening, which I hope it does, my version, I’d want to bring to life the exact designs from the ’80s version,” Wingard said. “I want the looks of them; I don’t want it to be like, okay, it’s the movie, so you got to make them look more realistic somehow. It’s like No, no, no, no. I want to bring the cartoon and toys to life. I want to see the exact costumes and everything.”