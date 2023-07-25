TMNT Action Figure 4-Pack Is a SDCC 2023 Exclusive That's Now Available Online

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a TMNT fan that couldn't attend San Diego Comic-Con this year, we have some good news. The Loyal Subjects has made their SDCC 2023 exclusive BST AXN Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-pack available to order online! The set includes 5-inch figures of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael complete with weapons, interchangeable hands, 31 points of articulation, and a black and white deco inspired by IDW comics. What's more, the set is a limited edition of 10,000 units.

You can order the TMNT set here at Entertainment Earth for $84.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. While you're at it you might want to check out the action figures that have launched in support of the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as well as the figures that NECA recently launched that are based on the TMNT: The Last Ronin miniseries. As we learned at SDCC this year, IDW is planning a sequel to The Last Ronin that will hit shelves in December. Details about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II -- Re-Evolution can be found right here.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." You can check out the trailer right here.

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"