Tony the Tiger is Getting His Own Action Figure from Jada Toys

Few cereal icons are as famous as Tony the Tiger, who has graced the boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes for decades, and now he is getting his very own action figure courtesy of Jada Toys. Jada Toys has revealed the latest addition to their cereal mascot lineup is none other than Tony the Tiger, and the Tony the Tiger 1:12 scale action figure will go up for pre-order on March 27th at 9:00 AM PST, and as you can see in the images below, he’s looking…wait for it….gr-r-reat! Apologies, I simply couldn’t resist.

The Tony the Tiger figure features extensive articulation and a host of accessories, and even just from a paint perspective, the figure looks like it leaped directly off of the box (which he can hold a miniature version of to bring things full circle).

Tony will feature one head sculpt, but the expression is quintessential Tony the Tiger. He will come with 5 interchangeable hands for various poses and to accommodate the various accessories, including the aforementioned Frosted Flakes cereal box.

Tony the Tiger also comes with a full bowl of Frosted Flakes as well as a spoon with Frosted Flakes in it. As for the hands, there is a flat hand to hold the bowl, as well as a hand to hold the spoon, a hand to hold the box, and a thumbs up hand, with the last hand going with the included basketball. The basketball sits on a peg, but to add a bit of movement you can also add a swirling effect around the ball.

Fans will be able to pre-order the Tony the Tiger 1:12 Scale Action Figure from Entertainment Earth starting on March 27th at 9:00 AM PST / 12 PM EST, so if you want to add Tony the Tiger to your collection, don’t forget to mark your calendar so you don’t miss out.

This is the latest cereal icon that Jada Toys has brought to the world of action figures, as they also released two figures based on General Mills characters Franken Berry and Boo Berry. Franken Berry came with an alternate head sculpt with a bigger expression as well as the cereal box. Since Boo Berry is a smaller figure, he came with an added effect, as both the Boo Berry figure and the cereal box were glow-in-the-dark.

Will you be picking up the Jada Toys Tony the Tiger figure? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!