Toxic Crusaders Exclusive Toxie 6-Inch Action Figure Glows In the Dark

If you live outside of New Jersey, you might not be familiar with Troma Entertainment's Toxic Avenger series of cult classic, extreme low-budget films, which chronicle the adventures of Tromaville, New Jersey resident Melvin Junko (sometimes referred to as Melvin Ferd). Melvin is a weakling that's transformed into "a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength" when a group of bullies trick him into wearing a tutu and kissing a sheep, which leads to an incident involving a vat of toxic waste. After emerging from the vat and exacting revenge on the bullies, Melvin goes on to become a superhero that protects the good people of Tromaville with an extreme brand of violent justice.

Naturally, this plot is perfect for a children's cartoon - which is exactly what happened in 1991 with the premiere of the Toxic Crusader's television series. Here Melvin Junko is known as Toxie, and his weapon of choice is a sentient mop with its own superpowers. Toxie, his Mop, and a group of other bizarre superheroes join forces fight pollution as the Toxic Crusaders. The show ran for only 13 episodes, but it also became a cult classic that spawned a line of merchandise.

That brings us to the new Super7 Toxic Crusaders glow-in-the-dark Toxie deluxe 6-Inch action figure, which is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order here for $44.99 with shipping slated for July. It features multiple points of articulation and comes complete with Blobbie, a flag map, an alternate head, a shield, Mop, and more.

Toxie will likely be the weirdest action figure you'll ever own, and it is pretty much guaranteed to sell out in pre-order - much like the standard version of this figure did at EE recently. Also be on the lookout for a new Toxic Avenger film, which has been tossed about over the last few years. At one point Kevin Smith was offered the project but ultimately turned it down because the proposed budget was...too high.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.