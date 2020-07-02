Transformers x Back to the Future Collaboration Includes a Gigawatt Figure and IDW Comic

Hasbro, Universal Brand Development, and Amblin Entertainment have joined forces to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future with a crossover Transformers figure appropriately dubbed Gigawatt. It's ridiculously fantastic. However, if you want to get one of the limited edition versions, you'll need to be quick.

The Autobot Gigawatt figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode and can convert to DeLorean Time Machine mode in 17 steps. Accessories include a blaster and whip antennae along with movie-inspired details from the film, such as Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits. Naturally, the gullwing doors open in Time Machine and the wheels rotate from vertical to horizontal to produce a hovering effect. Gigawatt doesn't need roads.

The Transformers x Back to the Future limited edition Gigawatt figure will be available to pre-order here at Walmart.com at some point today, July 2nd - though the link was supposed to go live at 1pm EST but didn't. Perhaps they meant 1pm EST on the actual anniversary date of July 3rd? We've reached out to find out and will update this post if/when info becomes available. Walmart's version will be limited to 1,985 pieces and will feature an exclusive numbered package in honor of the 35th anniversary of the first film’s release – July 3, 1985. Odds are many of them will end up here on eBay after the Walmart listing goes live and sells out.

If you miss out, don't worry. A second variant release of the figure will be available starting October 1, 2020 via HasbroPulse.com and select retailers. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

In addition to the figure, IDW will be releasing a four-part Transformers / Back to the Future comic book series with part one launching on October 1. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything's looking up... that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future... all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!"

