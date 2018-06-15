All Hail the Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Predaking

Hasbro’s Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Titan Class Predaking figure is here, and it’s huge! It’s comprised of five smaller Predacon figures that stand at 18-inches tall when fully assembled. That makes it the largest figure in the Transformers Power of the Primes lineup. From the official description:

“The Autobots and Decepticons use Prime Masters to wield the incredible powers of the legendary bots who shaped the universe: the Primes. Anything is possible and everything is at stake when the Power of the Primes is unleashed! This Titan Class Predaking figure is the largest in the Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes lineup. This all-in-one Predaking Combiner set includes 5 Voyager Class Predacon figures: Divebomb, Headstrong, Rampage, Razorclaw, and Torox. The 7-inch scale figures convert from robot to beast and combine to form a menacing Predaking figure! The Predaking Combiner stands 18 inches tall. Insert the special edition Onyx Prime Prime Master figure into the included Onyx Matrix accessory and imagine Predaking wields power beyond imagination. Combined robot stands 18-inches tall. Includes 5 Voyager Class Predacon figures, Onyx Matrix accessory, poster, and instructions.”

If you have the space to add the Transformers Power of the Primes Predaking to your collection, you can secure one for yourself right here for $169.99 with free shipping. The figure is expected to arrive on your doorstep in August.

The Predaking is definitely the star of the show as far as new Transformers figures are concerned, but it is part of a large wave of new toys that have been made available to pre-order in the last few days. These figures / sets include:

You can shop all of the new Transformers releases right here.

