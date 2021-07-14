Transformers Reveals Pulse Con Covert Agent Ravage Figure and Teases Next HasLab Project (Exclusive)

Transformers fans have a lot to look forward to lately, as not only are we getting new movies and the anticipated third chapter in the War for Cybertron series, but Hasbro's upcoming Pulse Con will feature a number of new figures for fans' collections. That includes a few Pulse Con exclusives, and we've got your exclusive first look at Pulse Con's new Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage figures. The two-pack features a 5.5 inch Covert Agent Ravage figure that transformed from robot to beast mode (specifically a jaguar), but also includes a 1.5-inch Micromaster version of Ravage that transforms from jaguar into mini cassette mode, but it gets even better thanks to a new HasLab tease.

As you can see in the image, on the next slide, Hasbro is teasing its newest HasLab project, which follows the impressive Unicron project that brought in 8,000 backers to bring that project to life. Unicron was shipped out in April of this year, and now Hasbro hopes to follow that up with another dream product for fans. Hasbro says HasLab is the place to awaken another unique project along those lines, and the teaser image, which is in Japanese, hints at a new Transformers HasLab announcement coming soon. So, what do you think it is?

You can check out Agent Ravage up-close starting on the next slide, and you can find all the official details in the description below.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage - (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: November 1, 2021)

"Decepticons forever! In celebration of 25 years of the iconic Beast Wars: Transformers animated series, fans can add this 2-pack to their collection, featuring the classic Predacon/Decepticon jaguar, Ravage! Ravage may have been reformatted into a Predacon, but after watching a secret message from his long-dead Decepticon leader, he realizes where his allegiances lie. This pack is inspired by the scene where Ravage joins the Predacons, converts into his former mini cassette mode and leaps into the Transwarp Cruiser’s tape recorder. This pack includes a 5.5-inch Deluxe COVERT AGENT RAVAGE figure that converts from robot to jaguar mode in 20 steps and a 1.5-inch Micromaster DECEPTICONS FOREVER RAVAGE figure that converts from jaguar to mini cassette mode in 4 steps. Pose out with 2 pistol weapon accessories and 2 blast effects and decorate DECEPTICONS FOREVER RAVAGE in cassette mode with the included G1-inspired stickers. Remake the classic Beast Wars: Transformers scene with package art inspired by the command deck of the Transwarp Cruiser that Ravage captains. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK in Fall 2021."

Pulse Con will hit later this fall, and Covert Agent Ravage will be available on November 1st.

What do you think of Covert Agent Ravage and the HasLab tease? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Transformers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!