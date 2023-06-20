Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Primal and Mirage Studio Series Figures Unveiled (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been a solid performer at the box office, and it appears poised to breathe new life into the franchise with director Steven Caple Jr. at the helm. To celebrate the success of the film, Hasbro is launching two new Studio Series figures in their Rise of the Beasts lineup, and they've partnered with ComicBook.com for the exclusive launch. Behold Autobot Mirage and Optimus Primal!

Pre-orders for the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 105 Autobot Mirage and Studio Series Leader Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 106 Optimus Primal are dropping today, June 20th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and all of the details you need can be found below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 105 Autobot Mirage ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hasbro Pulse: This figure stands 4.5" tall and features classic conversion between robot and Porsche 911 Carrera mode in 25 steps. Pose the Autobot Mirage action figure with the included New York City Getaway removable backdrop scene that can be displayed in any collection. Includes arm cannon accessory that attaches to the Autobot Mirage figure in both modes.

Transformers Studio Series Leader Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 106 Optimus Primal ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hasbro Pulse: This figure stands 8.5" tall and features classic conversion between robot and gorilla mode in 34 steps. Pose the Optimus Primal action figure with the Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene that can be displayed in any collection. Includes figure, 2 scimitars, 2 chain pieces (can connect with scimitars), axe, and Transwarp Key accessories that attach in both modes.

On a related note, a mixed bag of Transformers drops occurred a few weeks back that includes Rise of the Beasts, Dark of the Moon, Gamer Editions, and 86 Deluxe offerings. Details about each release can be found below along with retailer pre-order links. Again, if you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

In his ComicBook.com review, Liam Crowley called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts "the franchise's most intriguing direction in years", giving it a 4 out of 5 rating:

"Transformers has always been about spectacle, and Rise of the Beasts delivers on all accounts. The action is pulse-pounding. The relationships are heartfelt. The threat is palpable and, most importantly, it leaves the franchise in the most intriguing position it has been in in years.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now.