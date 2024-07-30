Transformers SDCC 2024 Hasbro Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Over the course of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, Hasbro launched pre-orders for new figures in their Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series / TVC, and G.I. Joe Classified Series lineups. Last but not least we have pre-order information for their Transformers reveals, which includes the Studio Series Deluxe Transformers One 114 Megatron, Transformers Collaborative Knight Rider X Transformers Autobot Agent Knight, Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe X Transformers Autobot Kup Triple T, Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: Reactivate 10 Bumblebee, Studio Series Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack, and a lot more.

Pre-orders for the entire Transformers lineup will be available starting July 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+) unless otherwise indicated. Many of them should also turn up and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch. Stay tuned!

Transformers Studio Series Core Transformers: Bumblebee Starscream

Transformers Studio Series Core Transformers: Bumblebee Starscream / $11.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Core Class Starscream action figure. Inspired by the Transformers: Bumblebee film, this 3.5-inch action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 14 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”

Transformers Studio Series Core Transformers: Bumblebee Concept Art Frenzy

Transformers Studio Series Core Transformers: Bumblebee Concept Art Frenzy / $11.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Core Class Concept Art Frenzy action figure. Inspired by concept art of Frenzy that was planned for, but never used in the Transformers: Bumblebee film, this 3.5-inch figure converts from robot to cassette mode in 11 steps. In cassette mode, this figure can fit inside the tape deck chest of the Transformers Decepticon Soundwave toy (sold separately, subject to availability). Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with 2 blaster accessories that attach to the figure. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.:

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: Reactivate 10 Bumblebee

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: Reactivate 10 Bumblebee / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the post-apocalyptic action of Transformers: Reactivate into your collection with the Transformers: Reactivate Gamer Edition Bumblebee action figure! Inspired by the Transformers: Reactivate video game, this 4.5-inch action figure converts from robot to dune buggy mode in 20 steps. Features metallic battle damage deco, articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses, and comes with 2 blaster accessories. Transformers: Reactivate is a multiplayer online action game developed by Splash Damage (video game sold separately). Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Transformers: War for Cybertron 09 Ratchet

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Transformers: War for Cybertron 09 Ratchet / $34.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 09 Gamer Edition Ratchet action figure. Inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game, this 6.5-inch figure converts from robot to Cybertronian sports car mode in 28 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses, and comes with a blaster and an axe that attach in both modes. Pose the Ratchet toy in the included Iacon Attack removable backdrop scene. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”

Transformers Legacy United Doom ‘N Destruction Collection 2-Pack

Transformers Legacy United Doom ‘N Destruction Collection 2-Pack / $59.99 / Amazon Exclusive: “Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Doom ‘N Destruction Collection. The Mayhem Attack Squad set includes the 7-inch Voyager Class Decepticon Bludgeon figure that converts between robot to tank mode in 27 steps, and the Deluxe Class 5.5-inch Decepticon Rukus figure that converts between robot and car mode in 9 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses, and comes with 7 blaster accessories that attach to the figures. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon with limited quantity available on Hasbro Pulse.”

Transformers Studio Series Transformers Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack

Transformers Studio Series Transformers Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack / $124.99 / Amazon Exclusive: “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen movie 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the live-action Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film, this multipack comes with 5 Studio Series action figures: 6.5-inch Voyager 32 Optimus Prime, 8.5-inch Leader 35 Jetfire, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Chromia, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Elita-1, and 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Arcee. Features classic conversion between robot and vehicle modes and 10 accessories that attach in both modes. Display the figures with the included extra-large reversible backdrop depicting the Shanghai Pursuit scene on one side and Pyramid Desert Battle scene on the other side. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon with limited quantity available on Hasbro Pulse.”

Hasbro Studio Series 86 Commander Optimus Prime

Transformers Studio Series Commander Class The Transformers: The Movie 86-31 Optimus Prime / $89.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Available Now): “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Commander Class Optimus Prime action figure! Inspired by The Transformers: The Movie, this 7-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and semi-trailer modes in 40 steps. Trailer can hold Deluxe Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability). Comes with a Roller and Autolauncher repair drone, and an attachable blaster, axe, Matrix of Leadership, and blast effects. Pose the Optimus Prime figure with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Battle of Autobot City scene. Available for pre-order now.”

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers One 114 Megatron

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers One 114 Megatron / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Megatron action figure. Inspired by the Transformers One film, this 4.5-inch figure converts between robot and Cybertronian tank modes in 24 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses, and comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes. Pose the Megatron toy in the included Metropolis of Iacon removable backdrop scene. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”

Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe X Transformers Autobot Kup Triple T

Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe X Transformers Autobot Kup Triple T / $89.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The worlds of Transformers robots and G.I. Joe figures and vehicles collide with the Transformers x Autobot Kup Triple T mash-up pack. This 8.98-inch figure converts from robot to the iconic G.I. Joe Triple T tank toy in 34 steps. The vehicle is inspired by the classic G.I. Joe cartoon and comic series and includes G.I. Joe Sgt Slaughter and Leatherneck 3.75-inch articulated action figures. Comes with 2 blasters and 2 missiles that can attach to the Transformers toy in both modes. The Sgt Slaughter toy has an attachable club, while the Leatherneck toy has an attachable blaster and backpack that also attach to the Transformer figure in tank mode. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”

Transformers Collaborative Knight Rider X Transformers Autobot Agent Knight

Transformers Collaborative Knight Rider X Transformers Autobot Agent Knight / $49.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The worlds of Transformers robots and Knight Rider collide with the Transformers x Knight Rider Autobot Agent Knight mash-up pack! Inspired by the iconic KITT car from the Knight Rider series, this 6.5-inch Autobot Agent Knight action figure converts from robot mode to Pontiac Trans Am alt mode in 22 steps. Features series-accurate deco and details from the classic TV show, as well as electronic sounds, phrases, and scanner effect lights in both modes. Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes and a comm link that attaches in robot mode. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET.”