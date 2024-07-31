Trick ‘r Treat is getting the 4K treatment. 15 years after writer-director Michael Dougherty’s Halloween horror anthology went straight to DVD and Blu-ray in 2009, Arrow Films will debut a new Dougherty-approved 4K restoration of the cult classic as a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray limited edition on October 29th. Along with new cover artwork featuring the burlap sack-clad demon Sam, the restorer and independent entertainment distribution company will release an Arrow Store exclusive edition slipcover adorned with the film’s original poster art.

The restoration, which presents the film in 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray with Dolby Vision for the first time, includes a double-sided foldout poster and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Sara Deck, six postcard-sized art cards, and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Becky Darke and Heather Wixson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trick ‘r Treat Limited Edition 4K (left), Trick ‘r Treat Original Artwork Limited Edition – Arrow Store Exclusive (right).

Both versions — the limited edition and the original artwork Arrow exclusive limited edition — are available for pre-order on the Arrow Video website. A listing is also live here on Amazon.

The Trick ‘r Treat 4K UHD includes the following special features:

Archival audio commentary by Michael Dougherty, conceptual artistBreehn Burns, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins and composer DouglasPipes

Tales of Folklore & Fright, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty, Breehn Burns and Simeon Wilkins

Tales of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat, an archival interview with Michael Dougherty on the making of the film

Sounds of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Douglas Pipes

Tales of Dread & Despair:Releasing Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Doughertyand Rob Galluzzo of the Shock Waves podcast, exploring the film’srelease and fandom

Season’s Greetings, a short film from 1996 directed by Michael Dougherty with optional director commentary

The Lore and Legends of Halloween, an archival featurette narrated by actor Brian Cox

School bus VFX comparison

Additional scenes

FEARnet promos

Sam O’Lantern

Storyboard and conceptual artwork gallery

Behind the scenes gallery

Monster Mash comic book set in the Trick ‘r Treat universe

Trailer

Written and directed by Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), the anthology film communes with the spirits of classic horrorportmanteaus like Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt, weaving togetherfour chilling tales, all taking place during the same fateful Halloweennight.

Follow the secretive and disturbing life of a high school principal(Dylan Baker) who leads a double life as a ruthless serial killer; thejourney of a young girl (Anna Paquin) looking for love who findssomething infinitely more macabre; a group of teenagers playing a prankwith disastrous consequences; and an old man (Brian Cox) confronted bySam, a mischievous trick-or-treater with a terrifying secret.

With its interwoven tales of terrorand unforgettable characters, Trick ‘r Treat has cemented itself as aHalloween essential, paying loving homage to the golden age of horrorcomics and 80s creature features with a slick modern style sure to sendshivers down the spine of any fright fiend. Get ready for the scariestHalloween of your life — and remember, always check your candy.