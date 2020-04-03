Trolls World Tour Release Date On Home Video; Pre-Orders Launch With a Bonus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep movie theater closed, movie studios continue to experiment with pushing new movies to video much earlier than expected. The most notable of these adjustments comes with Universal / DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour. The movie will release directly to Video on Demand rental starting April 10th, bypassing a theater release altogether.

Pre-orders for the Trolls World Tour rental are live here at FandangoNow and here at VUDU for $19.99 (4K and HD). FandangoNow is including a pre-order bonus offering 50% off specific Dreamworks movies featured here (purchases and rentals) until 8:59pm PST (11:59 pm EST) on April 9th. Details about the offer will be emailed to customers shortly after they pre-order. Apparently, you must take advantage of the deal before April 18th.

Pre-orders of Trolls World Tour are not yet available on iTunes nor Amazon Prime Video, but should be available soon.

Last month, Anna Kendrick – who stars as Poppy – took to Twitter to share the news of the movie’s early digital release date. Originally, Trolls World Tour was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on April 17th.

More on Trolls World Tour:

An official description for the film and official trailer can be found below.

“Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

