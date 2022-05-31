Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night LEGO Set Returns Tonight

In yet another development that Vincent van Gogh couldn't have possibly imagined during his lifetime (without the assistance of the Doctor that is), LEGO has partnered with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on a 2316-piece LEGO set thats based on his iconic 1889 painting The Starry Night. With immersive van Gogh exhibits sweeping the nation right now, the timing of this LEGO set couldn't be better, and your second chance to own it is expected to happen tonight, May 31st – June 1st. .

The LEGO Ideas 21333 The Starry Night Set features the brick built painting in 3D form complete with twinkling stars, bright moon, and the Saint-Rémy village landscape. It also includes a van Gogh minifigure painting the scene with a paint brush, palette, easel and mini painting on a printed tile that can be attached to The Starry Night if desired. You can even hang the set on the wall as a work of art in its own right. You can take a closer look at the Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night LEGO Ideas set in the gallery below.

The van Gogh Lego set was first available to VIPs on the 25th, and that batch sold out quickly. However, the set was originally slated to open up to everyone tonight, May 31st – June 1st at 9pm PST / 12am EST right here at the LEGO Shop for $169.99. Keep in mind that, at the time of writing, it was listed as "temporarily out of stock" and not "Coming Soon on June 1st" as we would expect, so there could be an issue with the restock.

The Vincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO set is the brainchild of Truman Cheng, a 25-year old Hong Kong based LEGO fan that submitted the concept to LEGO's Ideas crowdsourcing platform. He notes:

"When developing the original concept, Truman Cheng, a PhD student and LEGO fan, was just playing with LEGO bricks when he realized that stacking them together in random intervals looked a like van Gogh's iconic brush strokes. "It was a was a good brain tease to come up with tricks and techniques to capture the look of the original painting," Cheng said, talking about his design "The brushwork goes into many directions in the moon and the swirling cloud, so there was some creative use of bracket and clip elements involved.""

"At MoMA, we celebrate the opportunity to connect art and audiences, and are thrilled to be part of a new way to experience van Gogh's work, and to inspire the creative impulse in people of all ages," said Sarah Suzuki, Associate Director, The Museum of Modern Art.