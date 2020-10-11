Walmart's Answer to Amazon Prime Day 2020 Kicks Off Tonight

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and now it's kicking off the holiday shopping season on October 13th - 14th. The fact that many retailers are spreading out their Black Friday deals this year makes the event extra important, so it's no surprise that Walmart is trying to get out ahead of Amazon with their "Big Save" event. The first deals are dropping tonight, October 11 at 4pm PT / 7 pm ET.

Walmart is expected to offer Black Friday-style deals across a wide range of items during their Big Save event, which runs through October 15th. You'll notice that's one day after Prime Day ends. Walmart teased the event with the following deal previews:

Keep in mind that Amazon has unveiled some of their best Prime Day 2020 deals, and it includes Nintendo Switch games and TVs. Best Buy is also planning to take on Amazon with their own full-on Black Friday sale starting on October 13th. However, you won't need a Prime membership (or a Walmart+ membership for that matter) to take advantage of Walmart's Big Save Deals. We also expect to see a lot of deal price matching happening between all three companies - especially Amazon and Walmart.

You can check out more of our Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage below.

