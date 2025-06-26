Walt & Mickey on Fire Engine Funko Pop Exclusive Is 26% Off With This Code

Experiment 626 Day aka Stitch Day is back for 2025, and this year is more special than most with the new live-action movie blowing up the box office. Naturally, Disney launched a ton of new products in support of the film, and many of those new releases are part of a huge sitewide sale at The Disney Store that offers 26% off orders of $100 or more using the code STITCH at checkout. In addition to the discount and free shipping, you can also get this Stitch weighted plush for only $18 with any purchase (originally priced at $39.99). However, the sale isn’t limited to Lilo & Stitch items, and includes some gems like the limited edition, Disney exclusive, Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney on Fire Engine Pop! Ride, which would be 26% off with free shipping using the code. Just keep in mind that it’s limited to 2 per guest. Additional details are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney on Fire Engine Pop! Ride Disneyland 70th Anniversary Exclusive / 26% Off Orders $100 Or More Using The Code: STITCH order at the disney store

Description: “In Walt Disney’s last photo opportunity at Disneyland in the fall of 1966, he famously posed alongside Mickey Mouse in the Disneyland Fire Dept. Engine No. 1. That moment in Disney history is recaptured by Funko as a Pop! Vinyl sculpt in celebration of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary. With authentic detailing on the vehicle, this is a collector’s keepsake to remember for nostalgic fans of ”Uncle Walt” and two of his most beloved creations: Mickey Mouse and The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Shop All Stitch 626 Day Deals / 26% Off Orders $100 Or More Using The Code: STITCH See at the disney store

Also note that not everything at The Disney Store is eligible for the Stitch Day deal. Products that will trigger the discount will be marked with the “26% Off $100 Or More With The Code: STITCH” below the thumbnail listing on product category pages. Products without this tag will only get free shipping when the code STITCH is used. Additional items that you might want to consider for the deal include the following: