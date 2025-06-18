Inside Out 2 Emotions Shoulder Plush Return With a New Disney Collection

One of the best things about walking around a Disney park is seeing plush perched on everyone’s shoulder, kind of like their little pets. These plush are small, character-focused companions that include a magnet on the bottom so that it can attach to the wearer’s shirt, making it seem like it magically sits there on its own. Back in February, a collection of shoulder plush inspired by Pixar’s Inside Out 2 hit The Disney Store and several options sold out quickly. However, they’re back as part of a larger apparel and accessories collection that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the original film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shop Inside Out Shoulder Plush at The Disney Store (Anger, Anxiety, Sadness, and Joy) $24.99 Each See at the Disney Store Shop the 10th Anniversary

The Inside Out mini-plush are perfect for showing off whatever emotion you might be feeling at that moment, or maybe just the character you most relate to. The drop includes Anger, Anxiety, Sadness, and Joy, with each plush going for $24.99 and measuring around 5-6” tall. If you’re heading to the parks soon or maybe you just need people to know how joyous or angry you are, then head to the Disney store here to order. You can check out the entire collection of Disney / Pixar Inside Out 10th anniversary merch here at The Disney Store as well.

Inside Out 2, Disney Pixar’s sequel to the imaginative Inside Out, became the highest grossing animated movie ever last summer, and when it was put on Disney+ for streaming, it ended up becoming the second-biggest five-day debut ever for a theatrical movie, only being beat out by 2021’s Encanto. After all that success, are there more plans for the Inside Out crew? We already know they’re getting a spin-off tv show, Dream Productions, but what about another film? Inside Out director and Pixar chief Pete Docter told Fandango earlier this year where they were at in the process.

“We’re in the same place we were after [Inside Out],” Docter said. “We’re just like, ‘Okay, well if we were going to do something, what would it be?’ And we’re kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows?”

“I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there. So, there’s a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played within the first movie or the second movie that didn’t work for story reasons — [they] didn’t fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with.”



Want to stay up to date with all Disney Pixar news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!