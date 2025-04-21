Disney’s New Lilo & Stitch Interactive Plush Is Basically Alive

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is set to hit theaters on May 23, and they’re making sure we all have our own little Stitch to enjoy it with. The new Stitch collection by Disney features multiple adorable Stitches, the crown jewel being Many Moods Stitch, a 13.5” interactive plushie that features a crazy amount of features like expressive LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions that can be activated by rubbing his belly, feeding him, rocking him to sleep and more. But that’s not all!

Fans will also notice two large-scale plush available that are designed based on the live-action Stitch. Lastly, there are the Stitch Movie Time Blind Boxes. Each box includes a 3” Stitch figure with a fun prop inspired by the film. Check out the list below for more details on each item, which are expected to go on sale today, April 21st. Additional retailer links and prices will be added when they become available, so stay tuned for updates. Note that current retailer links will be inactive until they launch at some point today.

Many Moods Stitch / $39.99 / See on Amazon and Walmart: “Inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film, the Many Moods Stitch interactive plush toy brings Disney Stitch’s personality to life! This 13.5-inch Stitch plushie features expressive, LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions. Scratch his head to reveal his lovable side, rub his belly for playful antics, or “feed” him when he’s hungry. Jiggle, tilt, or hold Stitch upside down to activate silly phrases, sound effects, and animated eye reactions—but too much bouncing might make him grumpy! When it’s time to wind down, gently rock Stitch to hear adorable yawns as his eyes close for sleep.”

Stitch 38” Giant Plush and Stitch Large Plush / $TBA / Retailer TBA: “Say aloha to colossal cuddles and intergalactic fun with the Disney Stitch Live-Action Stitch Giant Plush toy. Inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film, this 38-inch stuffed animal features irresistibly soft, high-pile plush and movie-accurate colors for a fresh twist on Stitch’s iconic look. Perfect for huge hugs, silly adventures, and cozy snuggles, this massive Stitch plushie is also a show-stopping room accent or a fun photo prop for Disney-themed parties. ” A 13-inch version will also be available.

Stitch Movie Time Blind Boxes / $9.99 / See on Amazon and Walmart: “Hidden in a blind box, each 3” Disney Stitch Live-Action Movie Time collectible kids’ toy figures showcases Stitch with a fun prop in 1 of 7 movie-inspired scenarios. Collect and connect all 7 figures for an out-of-this-world display!”

Just Play | Stitch 14″ Vinyl Figure / $24.97/ See at Walmart: “Standing 14 inches tall and packed with personality, this poseable Stitch figure is artfully sculpted with film-accurate character details, radiating Stitch’s signature mischievous charm. Articulated ears, arms, and neck allow Stitch to be posed in countless action-packed stances, bringing his unique, lovable energy to life.”

In other Lilo & Stitch merch news, LEGO launched a new set back in March that fans will enjoy, and we know that from experience. Details about how to get one can be found below.

#43268 Lilo and Stitch Beach House / $89.99 / 834 pieces / Re-imagine life with Lilo & Stitch with this new set! Includes 2 surfboards, Lilo’s doll Scrump, a record player, pickle jar, a brick-built spaceship, plus 5 LEGO ǀ Disney character minifigures – David, Lilo, Mr. Bubbles, Nani and Stitch. Measures approximately 7 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep / See at the LEGO Store / See on Amazon /



