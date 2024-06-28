Mattel's New SDCC Exclusives Include Barbie's Mojo Dojo House, Star Wars, MOTU, and More

Mattel already has a stacked lineup of exclusive collectibles for San Diego Comic-Con, which features franchises like Monster High, DC, Marvel, and WWE, but it turns out they had one more batch of surprises up their sleeve. Mattel recently revealed four more SDCC exclusives that will be available at the show for those in attendance and fans who can't make it will have another chance to pick them up on Mattel Creations. The new wave of exclusives includes a miniature version of Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House from the Barbie Movie, a Jimmy Buffett Jurassic World figure, a MOTU Two-Bad Deluxe figure, and a Hot Wheels Star Wars Starship, and you can get even more details on all four new releases below on the next slide.

"Creativity is at the heart of Mattel and we are excited to invite enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world where every piece tells a story and ignites the imagination at this year's Comic-Con," said PJ Lewis, senior vice president, global head of action figures and Fisher-Price Entertainment. "Mattel Creations is bringing legendary big screen moments to life through these authentic collectibles."

Barbie Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House | SRP: $50

When Ken takes over the DreamHouse in the film Barbie™, it's nothing short of a Kentastrophe. BarbieLand becomes Kendom, and the iconic Barbie home becomes the Mojo Dojo Casa House. Our mini version of Ken's new domain swaps the DreamHouse's stylish pink doors for batwing saloon doors, immediately making it clear that things have changed. From the horses running across the flat-screen TV to the camouflage beach umbrella, the décor is clashing – just like Barbie and Ken will be, soon enough.

Ken™ Mojo Dojo Casa House™ Playset

Includes Ken mini-figure wearing a movie-inspired outfit

Comes with Ken-chosen furniture, including a baseball mitt chair

Also includes Ken's guitar, telescope, and three stacked mini-fridges

Dimensions: 7.10" H x 9.60" W x 5.20" D (18.03 x 24.38 x 13.21 cm)

Diorama packaging is clear on three sides and the top

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure| SRP: $30

Jurassic World fans and Parrotheads alike fondly remember Jimmy Buffett's cameo "saving" two margaritas as dimorphodons attack and swarm Jurassic World attendees. Inspired by this movie moment, our Jimmy Buffet action figure wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops. He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by "flying" dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns. In honor of Buffett's philanthropic legacy, Mattel will donate $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change.

JURASSIC WORLD HAMMOND COLLECTION Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett

Figure stands 3.75 inches tall

Margarita glass lights up and plays music when you turn the base

Authentic sounds including whirring blender and swarming dimorphodons

Figure holds two drink glasses; we included a "lost shaker of salt" accessory

Premium margarita blender packaging structure with custom artwork

Two-Bad: Merger of Tuvar & Baddrah Deluxe Figure Set| SRP: $50

Ready for a real double header? Finally, the Two Bad figure collectors have always craved is here! Create Tuvar and Baddrah separately, or double down on evildoing by combining Skeletor's fighting sidekicks into the epic figure Two Bad. Swap heads, torsos, arms, and legs to create arguably – literally and figuratively – the coolest character(s) in MOTU history. (See what we did there?)

Masters of the Universe® Origins Two Bad™: The Merger of Tuvar & Baddrah Multipack

Origins scale figures are 5.5" inch tall with 16 points of articulation

Extra torso allows you to assemble them as two characters

Comes with Mirror of Avathar accessory

Included comic book tells the story of this fan-favorite evildoer

Removable slipcover and split-open revealed box

Pack-out poses pay homage to the vintage figure's action feature

Hot Wheels® Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship| SRP: $30

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace™, this die-cast Star Wars™ Starships Select vehicle is crafted to highlight the shining exterior of the Royal Naboo Starship. The diorama packaging showcases its elegance against the harsh landscape of Tatooine. It's a stunning contrast, reflecting not just the sands of the desert, but also the battle between good and evil in this spectacular film.

HOT WHEELS® STAR WARS™ STARSHIPS SELECT™ ROYAL NABOO STARSHIP™

First-ever appearance of this ship in Starships Select

Movie-accurate silver VUM finish, will only ever be used for this edition

Package dimensions: 7.46" H x 5.43" D x 5.43" W (18.95 x 13.79 x 13.79 cm)

Diorama packaging features Qui-Gon Jinn battling Darth Maul on the blister

Fans can pick up every one of these new collectibles at Mattel's Booth, which is located at booth #3029 in Hall D. You can pick them up during Comic-Con from Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th, and you can also order them directly from MattelCreations.com after the show.

