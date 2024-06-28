Mattel's New SDCC Exclusives Include Barbie's Mojo Dojo House, Star Wars, MOTU, and More
Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Star Wars, and Jurassic World are all part of Mattel's 2024 Comic-Con lineup
Mattel already has a stacked lineup of exclusive collectibles for San Diego Comic-Con, which features franchises like Monster High, DC, Marvel, and WWE, but it turns out they had one more batch of surprises up their sleeve. Mattel recently revealed four more SDCC exclusives that will be available at the show for those in attendance and fans who can't make it will have another chance to pick them up on Mattel Creations. The new wave of exclusives includes a miniature version of Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House from the Barbie Movie, a Jimmy Buffett Jurassic World figure, a MOTU Two-Bad Deluxe figure, and a Hot Wheels Star Wars Starship, and you can get even more details on all four new releases below on the next slide.
"Creativity is at the heart of Mattel and we are excited to invite enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world where every piece tells a story and ignites the imagination at this year's Comic-Con," said PJ Lewis, senior vice president, global head of action figures and Fisher-Price Entertainment. "Mattel Creations is bringing legendary big screen moments to life through these authentic collectibles."
Barbie Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House | SRP: $50
When Ken takes over the DreamHouse in the film Barbie™, it's nothing short of a Kentastrophe. BarbieLand becomes Kendom, and the iconic Barbie home becomes the Mojo Dojo Casa House. Our mini version of Ken's new domain swaps the DreamHouse's stylish pink doors for batwing saloon doors, immediately making it clear that things have changed. From the horses running across the flat-screen TV to the camouflage beach umbrella, the décor is clashing – just like Barbie and Ken will be, soon enough.
- Ken™ Mojo Dojo Casa House™ Playset
- Includes Ken mini-figure wearing a movie-inspired outfit
- Comes with Ken-chosen furniture, including a baseball mitt chair
- Also includes Ken's guitar, telescope, and three stacked mini-fridges
- Dimensions: 7.10" H x 9.60" W x 5.20" D (18.03 x 24.38 x 13.21 cm)
- Diorama packaging is clear on three sides and the top
Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure| SRP: $30
Jurassic World fans and Parrotheads alike fondly remember Jimmy Buffett's cameo "saving" two margaritas as dimorphodons attack and swarm Jurassic World attendees. Inspired by this movie moment, our Jimmy Buffet action figure wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops. He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by "flying" dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns. In honor of Buffett's philanthropic legacy, Mattel will donate $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change.
- JURASSIC WORLD HAMMOND COLLECTION Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett
- Figure stands 3.75 inches tall
- Margarita glass lights up and plays music when you turn the base
- Authentic sounds including whirring blender and swarming dimorphodons
- Figure holds two drink glasses; we included a "lost shaker of salt" accessory
- Premium margarita blender packaging structure with custom artwork
Two-Bad: Merger of Tuvar & Baddrah Deluxe Figure Set| SRP: $50
Ready for a real double header? Finally, the Two Bad figure collectors have always craved is here! Create Tuvar and Baddrah separately, or double down on evildoing by combining Skeletor's fighting sidekicks into the epic figure Two Bad. Swap heads, torsos, arms, and legs to create arguably – literally and figuratively – the coolest character(s) in MOTU history. (See what we did there?)
- Masters of the Universe® Origins Two Bad™: The Merger of Tuvar & Baddrah Multipack
- Origins scale figures are 5.5" inch tall with 16 points of articulation
- Extra torso allows you to assemble them as two characters
- Comes with Mirror of Avathar accessory
- Included comic book tells the story of this fan-favorite evildoer
- Removable slipcover and split-open revealed box
- Pack-out poses pay homage to the vintage figure's action feature
Hot Wheels® Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship| SRP: $30
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace™, this die-cast Star Wars™ Starships Select vehicle is crafted to highlight the shining exterior of the Royal Naboo Starship. The diorama packaging showcases its elegance against the harsh landscape of Tatooine. It's a stunning contrast, reflecting not just the sands of the desert, but also the battle between good and evil in this spectacular film.
- HOT WHEELS® STAR WARS™ STARSHIPS SELECT™ ROYAL NABOO STARSHIP™
- First-ever appearance of this ship in Starships Select
- Movie-accurate silver VUM finish, will only ever be used for this edition
- Package dimensions: 7.46" H x 5.43" D x 5.43" W (18.95 x 13.79 x 13.79 cm)
- Diorama packaging features Qui-Gon Jinn battling Darth Maul on the blister
Fans can pick up every one of these new collectibles at Mattel's Booth, which is located at booth #3029 in Hall D. You can pick them up during Comic-Con from Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th, and you can also order them directly from MattelCreations.com after the show.
Which one are you picking up? You can talk all things collectibles and toys with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!
Jurassic World Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Packaging
Jurassic World Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure In Packaging
Jurassic World Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett (Close-Up)
Hot Wheels Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship Packaging
Hot Wheels Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship Front Angle
Hot Wheels Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship Rear Angle
Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Packaging
Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Sid By Side
Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Close-Up
Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House Packaging
Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House Close-Up
Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House Close-Up 2
Trending Now:
-
1Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On July 1st, 2024
-
2Free Prime Gaming Games for July Include Baldur's Gate and More
-
3Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024
-
4Marvel Announces Moon Knight's Return
-
5Star Wars: The Acolyte The Black Series Darth Teeth Helmet Pre-Orders Are Available Now