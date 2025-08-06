Wicked: For Good Funko Pop Wave Includes a Bunch Of Exclusives

Are you ready for Wicked: Part 2? The new movie is set to hit theaters on November 21, bringing the story of Elphaba and Glinda to a close. Funko is getting out ahead of the game with new figures that include Elphaba, Glinda, Scarecrow, and Dorothy. You’ll also find several exclusives, including a flocked Cowardly Lion and metallic Tin Man, Glinda in her wedding gown, and a glitter Elphaba. The common Funko Pops in this collection are available to pre-order now here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here on Amazon shortly. Read on for links to the exclusives.

If you need a refresher on the story for Wicked: For Good, then you’re in luck, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. The first part of the story, Wicked, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and will be available there well into 2026 before returning to stream on the paid-for version of Peacock.

2024’s Wicked is the first feature film of the popular stage musical, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande assuming the roles of Elphaba and Galinda. Wicked was incredibly successful in theaters, coming in third place for the-highest-grossing movie of 2024 in the United States, and fifth for the-highest-grossing across the world. Wicked brought in a total of $756.2 million at the global box office on a budget of $150 million, and this success is expected to be repeated for the sequel.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters November 21, 2025.



