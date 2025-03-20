WWE LA Knight Funko Pop Is Part Of a 4 Figure Exclusive Drop

“YEAH!” Let’s get started with that, cause we know LA Knight would. That’s the type of energy he brings, and that’s the type of energy you’ll get if you take home his new Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop. Funko has paired with Fanatics / WWE Shop to bring 4 exclusive Pops to fans, the first being a Roman Reigns Bronze Statue Edition Funko Pop and the second being LA Knight. You can order these figures here at Fanatical and here at WWE Shop now, but read on for information on the remaining figures. Keep in mind that both offer free shipping on orders over $24 using the codes 24SHIP and WWE24 respectively.

As noted, there will be two more Pops in this exclusive collection launching on 3/21 and 3/28, and some astute fans on Instagram have hypothesized that these releases will be a Rowdy Roddy Piper and a Dudley Boyz 2-Pack. You’ll be able to pick both of these WWE Funko Pop figure exclusives via Fanatical and the WWE Shop via the links above on or before 12pm ET on their respective release days. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here via our master list (updated weekly)

The New WWE 2k25

WWE 2K25 launched earlier this month and the fans are reeling. According to our own Michael Ruiz, “… all things considered, it’s arguably the best sports entertainment video game in the past decade. Just about every facet is fun to play, allowing you to interact with the world of the WWE any way you want. The creative freedom Visual Concepts gives players, from its impressive creation suite to its customizable Universe mode, is incredible.”

Ruiz continued into a criticism focused on one area of the game… The Island. This Island center operates as the hub of the career and online modes for the game. Create your own wrestler and entire the competition to win Roman Reign’s favor. Or start playing in online rankings. However, the island also offers players the chance to purchase in-game money to up their character’s stats. While this isn’t yet killer to the fun of the game, the mere existence feels similar to 2K’s other project, NBA 2K25, which has continued down the path of micro-transactions and pay-to-play systems.

“As it stands now, [The Island is] a stripped-down version of [NBA 2K’s] The City, almost like Visual Concepts is testing the waters to see how players would react to the mode. You don’t have to spend $99.99 to max out your wrestler’s overall quickly… you have to spend $49.99. Adopting that pay-to-win model is disheartening, and imagining a timeline where it’s spread throughout most of the game like its NBA counterpart is worrisome.”

A little disappointing, but hopefully WWE 2K doesnt go all the way down the same path. With micro-transactions becoming a pain point in the gaming community, it would seem smart to steer away.



