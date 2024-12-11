Yu-Gi-Oh Gets New Funko Pops: Dark Magician, Yubel, and More

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. As fans get ready to enjoy the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection video game that will release early next year, Funko said, “Why not give them more Yu-Gi-Oh! to enjoy?” The collectibles company has released 4 new Funko Pops to join your Yu-Gi-Oh! collection: Alexis Rhodes, Dark Magician, Elemental Hero Neos, and Yubel. Pre-orders are available here at Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. An Elemental Hero Sparkman exclusive is also available here at GameStop. As the fandom prepares for a Yu-GI-Oh! throwback with the coming retro game collection, these Pops are the perfect way to bring the love for the series back into your life. More details on the Early Days Collection can be found below.

Back at the end of last month, one leaker got their hands on a retail box for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game. The leaker was unable to access the actual game, so information on languages and play quality is still under wraps. But if you’re looking for the full list of games offered in the new collection, you’re in the right place.

According to Twitter/X user kukithk1, the full release of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will include:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 2: Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005

The new collection sticks to bringing back handheld games for its fans, but based on Konami’s past with other re-releases, it’s safe to assume that eventually a second collection could hit shelves that brings back every necessary retro release.

In addition to putting all these handheld, retro Yu-Gi-Oh games in one place, the Early Days Collection will also add features like the ability to rewind and fast-forward through story elements, similar to what many older games have done with their re-releases. It’ll also support online battles, and in true Yu-Gi-Oh fashion, will have promo cards packed into the physical release for players to claim.

The Yu-Gi-Oh fandom continues to grow, even though the original anime has been over since 2004. With new anime, new collectibles, and even new re-releases, fans still get to celebrate the intense battles of the Yu-Gi-Oh world.



