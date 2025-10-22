Awesome Savini Jason Funko Pop Drops From Defunct Friday the 13th: The Game

Scares are in the air this October. With Halloween right around the corner, Funko’s dropping a new Friday the 13th Jason Funko Pop. Only, this time, they’re bringing us a pretty deep pull – Savini Jason, an awesome-looking version of the infamous killer that appeared in the now defunct Friday the 13th: The Game. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Additional details are available below.

The design for this Jason was created by special effects master artist Tom Savini, an artist who also provided work on the first and fourth entry in the horror franchise. Savini Jason can be seen below with the iconic glowing yellow eyes and black hockey mask, holding the Devil’s own pitchfork, coming back with revenge. After the shocking demise of the cult favorite Friday the 13th: The Game, we can only hope that the video game version of Jason will follow suit in a new installment.

Terrifier 3 Exclusive Funko Pops

Speaking of awesome horror-themed Funko Pops, Funko released something a few days ago that was definitely gross and horrific, and I’m not exaggerating. Last week they released a few horror Funko Pop figures straight from Terrifier 3, and they’re perfect for those who like their horror as gory as possible. The Art the Clown figure is bloody but not extreme in any way, though he does have a black light chase. However, t’s the Victoria Funko Pop where they really went above and beyond.

The figure features the disfigured Victoria Heyes sitting on a pile of gore with Art the Clown’s head in her arms. If you want a horror figure that’s going to make an impression this one’s it. Both of these figures, including the Art the Clown Chase, are available exclusively at Entertainment Earth for $16.99, with estimated arrivals currently set for May 2026.

As for other, recently-rleased horror-themed Funko Pops, look for new Pops inspired by IT, Trick or Treat, Chucky, and The Exorcist here at Entertainment Earth. Funko also launched a wave of exclusives inspired by Saw, Halloween II, Friday the 13th, The Silence of the Lambs, and Insidious. These Pops are available exclusively from the Funko shop now. Halloween really creeped up on us this year, but Funko isn’t letting us down.



