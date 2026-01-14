LEGO’s Star Wars Smart Bricks Sets Are Up For Pre-Order (And Here’s Why You Should Care)

LEGO has delivered some incredibly creative sets over the years, but its latest innovation is easily one of its biggest innovations yet, and the sky is the limit regarding how it can impact sets in the future. We are talking about the LEGO Smart Brick, which includes some impressive technology in a tiny brick and unlocks new ways to interact with your LEGO sets. The Smart Play system is starting things off with Star Wars, and now the first Smart Play Star Wars sets are up for pre-order.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Smart Play sets all utlize the Smart Brick technology, and so far they include the Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter Set, Luke’s Red Five X-Wing Set, and the Throne Room Duel & A-Wing Set. The TIE Fighter Set retails for $69.99 and features 473 pieces, while Luke’s Red Five X-Wing Set retails for $89.99 and includes 581 pieces. The Throne Room Set is the most expensive set at $159.99, and the set includes 962 pieces. You can pre-order all three sets right here.

How Does LEGO’s Smart Brick Change Each Star Wars Set?

Each of the sets utilizes the Smart Brick in different ways, but regardless of which set you buy, you will have the same overall process when using the technology. The Smart Bricks feature lights and sounds, and you place the Smart Brick on the included Smart Tag, which tells the Brick what sounds and effects you want it to use.

The TIE Fighter set features several unique functions, starting with placing the Smart Tag in the straighter for motion-activated engine sounds and lights, as well as sounds for lasers, refueling, and repairs. You can also activate Darth Vader in this way for even more interaction.

Luke’s X-Wing set will also include motion-activated engine sounds and lights, as well as sounds for lasers, refueling, and repairing. There are 5 Smart Tags in total in this set, including ones for the X-Wing, Imperial Turret, Transporter, Command Center, and R2-D2. There are also two Smart minifigures for Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The final Throne Room set features 5 Smart Tags for the A-Wing, Throne, Death Star Turret, and one for Lightsaber Duels, which includes 2 Tags. You can actually place the Smart Bricks on the arms of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker (who are both equipped with Smart Tech) and then hear the lightsabers hum as they battle. There’s also an Emperor Palpatine minifigure included, and you can even hear the Imperial March by placing a Smart Tag in the Throne Room, among other effects.

It’s going to be fun to see what else LEGO can do with the technology, and we’re excited to see what they come up with.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!