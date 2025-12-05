New Marvel Legends Pre-Orders: A-List Spider-Man, She-Hulk, and Lizard

Hasbro debuted some new Marvel Legends figures at Brazil CCXP this week, and pre-orders are kicking off for three new additions: A-List Spider-Man from No Way Home and She-Hulk are dropping at Fan Channel retailers and The Lizard will launch as an Amazon exclusive today, December 5th. Everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found below.

For starters, if you are unfamiliar with the A-List lineup that the Spider-Man figure has joined, Hasbro considers these to be definitive versions of a MCU-inspired character figure, with features like enhanced paint applications (so shiny), movie-accurate sculpting, and premium accessories. To date, Captain America (Endgame), Spider-Man (Far From Home) and Iron Man Mark III (Iron Man) are the only other figures that have been released in the collection.

As for the rest of the collection, the She-Hulk and Lizard figures are both inspired by the comics. Accessories will be light with the Spider-Man figure coming with additional hands and She-Hulk with a set of sais. All of the figures look pretty fantastic, and we expect thaem to be hot sellers. That said, read on for a gallery of images and details on how to get your pre-order in.

Marvel Legends Brazil CCXP 2025 Pre-Orders

Pre-orders are expected to launch today, December 5th at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth for Spider-Man and She-Hulk. As noted, the Lizard figure will be an Amazon exclusive. A direct link will be added to this article after the launch, so stay tuned for updates! UPDATE: The Lizard figure is available to pre-order now here on Amazon. They also have the Spider-Man figure up for pre-order right here.