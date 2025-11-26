McFarlane Toys Launches Beefy Marvel Rivals Hulk and Venom Posed Figures

McFarlane Toys has just dropped 2 new “Scale Posed Figures”, aka statues in their Marvel lineup, although this time they are inspired by the popular battle royal online multiplayer game Marvel Rivals. If you haven’t tried it yourself, think of it live Overwatch with Marvel superheroes and supervillains,

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The drop includes Hulk and Venom as they appeared in the game, each with their own background scene and comic book. As Tank characters, they’re both pretty large at 10.75 and 9.5-inches respectively, and they look nearly as wide as they are tall. If you’d like to get your own beefy Marvel fighter, then head to Entertainment Eart and Amazon to pre-order. Each figure is $59.99 with an estimated arrival set for February 2026, though you can also buy them in a case set. Read on for an image gallery and more info about Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals 1st Anniversary

Image courtesy of NetEase

Marvel Rivals is about to celebrate its first anniversary. I know what you’re thinking. Already? Well, the free-to-play game debuted on December 6th 2024, and very quickly became a household name and game. Already in its fourth season, Marvel Rivals just keeps adding new heroes, skins, and game modes to keep the game fresh and lively, a great way to keep players interested. With the anniversary coming up, it’s time to share the details on what new items and events the developers have waiting.

Luckily for players, Marvel Rivals will feature daily login rewards for the full week of the event. Each day that you play Marvel Rivals, you’ll earn free Units, up to a grand total of 1500. That’s enough to buy many of the mid-tier paid skins in the Marvel Rivals shop, or a handful of cheaper ones.

A “Jeff’s Break Time event” also awaits, where players can earn rewards by completing Marvel Rivals matches. This includes the Legendary Jeff the Business Shark costume, an adorable costume that really brings out Jeff’s eyes. Fans of all ages will be wanting that one. There are also two other costumes included in the event, one for Mister Fantastic and one for the Invisible Woman. However, these are “Member Exclusives”, and are unfortunately only available to paid members of NetEase Gamer Premium. Jeff, however, is free so long as you complete enough in-game tasks to earn the Legendary Skin before the event expires.

Well, there you have it! If you’re a constant player of Marvel Rivals, here’s everything you can look forward to during the anniversary event. If you haven’t picked up the game in a while, maybe now’s the time to dive back in. You don’t want to miss the adorable Jeff costume!Want to stay up to date with the latest Marvel news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!